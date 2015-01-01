Abstract

There are a lot of elements that make road safety assessment situations unpredictable and hard to understand. This could put people's lives in danger, hurt the mental health of a society, and cause permanent financial and human losses. Due to the ambiguity and uncertainty of the risk assessment process, a multi-criteria decision-making technique for dealing with complex systems that involves choosing one of many options is an important strategy of assessing road safety. In this study, an integrated stepwise weight assessment ratio analysis (SWARA) with measurement of alternatives and ranking according to compromise solution (MARCOS) approach under a spherical fuzzy (SF) set was considered. Then, the proposed methodology was applied to develop the approach of failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA) for rural roads in Cosenza, southern Italy. Also, the results of modified FMEA by SF-SWARA-MARCOS were compared with the results of conventional FMEA. The risk score results demonstrated that the source of risk (human) plays a significant role in crashes compared to other sources of risk. The two risks, including landslides and floods, had the lowest values among the factors affecting rural road safety in Calabria, respectively. The correlation between scenario outcomes and main ranking orders in weight values was also investigated. This study was done in line with the goals of sustainable development and the goal of sustainable mobility, which was to find risks and lower the number of accidents on the road. As a result, it is thus essential to reconsider laws and measures necessary to reduce human risks on the regional road network of Calabria to improve road safety.

