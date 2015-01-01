Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Rural and remote nurses are often involved in disaster response. These nurses are faced with unique challenges in their daily practice due to geographical isolation and reduced resources. Nurses' roles and experiences in times of disaster have been discussed in the past; however, in the setting of rural and remote areas it remains largely underreported. The aim of this article is to provide an overview of the literature regarding the experiences of rural and remote nurses during and following disasters. Disasters affect all areas of the world.



METHODS: This scoping review was guided by Arksey and O'Malley's methodological framework for scoping reviews. Electronic databases CINAHL, MEDLINE, Scopus, Cochrane, Joanna Briggs Institute and Embase were searched. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) checklist was used to guide the reporting of this review. Key concepts and themes were identified using Braun and Clarke's six-step framework for thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Eight articles met the inclusion criteria for this review. Themes that were identified included disaster roles, pre-disaster preparations, psychological and emotional states, and community involvement and relationships.



CONCLUSION: Minimal literature exists that explores what rural and remote nurses experience in times of disaster. In this review, the experience of rural and remote nurses included the relationships between their personal and professional obligations and their influence on nurses' ability to respond to disasters. Further research is required in this domain to better understand the phenomena and address knowledge gaps that exist in the existing literature.

