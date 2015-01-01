SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Levy N. Soc. Epistomiol. 2022; 36(3): 283-298.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02691728.2022.2042420

PMID

36310840

PMCID

PMC9595099

Abstract

Much of what we know we know through testimony, and knowing on the basis of testimony requires some degree of trust in speakers. Trust is therefore very valuable. But in trusting, we expose ourselves to risks of harm and betrayal. It is therefore important to trust well. In this paper, I discuss two recent cases of the betrayal of trust in (broadly) academic contexts: one involving hoax submissions to journals, the other faking an identity on social media. I consider whether these betrayals suggest that we ought to be less trusting in contexts like these. I argue that we should not: the acquisition of knowledge is dependent on trust, and we cannot intentionally reduce the extent to which we trust in these kinds of contexts without risking destroying it utterly. Instead, we must trust in our epistemic networks and the way they work to filter out deception.


Language: en

Keywords

Trust; epistemic injustice; testimony

