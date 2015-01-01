SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Liddell JL, Sheffield SM, Johnson KM, Lederer AM. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221132300

PMID

36310436

Abstract

Campus sexual violence is prevalent and consequential. After a climate survey at our university revealed high rates of sexual violence, a semester-long academic course was designed as a curricular intervention for first-year students. This study examines an assignment completed at the beginning and end of the course. Students were asked: "What are the root causes of sexual violence?" Thematic analysis of papers revealed that many students altered or expanded their thinking to more complex, structural factors compared to their initial perceptions. An academic course may broaden students' understanding of the determinants of sexual violence.


Language: en

Keywords

college students; sexual violence; intervention; perceptions; course

