Morrison PK, Warling AD, Fleming R, Chang J. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012221134827

36315631

While research on perpetration of intimate partner violence (IPV) is growing, few studies have sought to explore perpetrators' perspectives on their abusive behaviors. Thus, much remains unknown regarding how perpetrators view their abuse. We conducted 34 semistructured, open-ended interviews with men convicted of an IPV crime in which we broadly explored their perspectives on contributors to abuse. A history of exposure to violence as children, experiences with other traumatic events, and other causes (e.g., drug abuse) were the most cited. Our findings highlight areas where intervention efforts need to be tailored to address the unmet needs of men who perpetrate.


Language: en

trauma; intimate partner violence; battering intervention; perpetration

