Abstract

Traffic sign detection is a challenging problem in the field of unmanned driving, particularly important in complex environments. We propose a method, based on the improved You only look once (YOLO) v4, to detect and recognize multiscale traffic signs in complex environments. This method employs an image preprocessing module that can classify and denoize images of complex environments and then input the images into the improved YOLOv4. We also design an improved feature pyramid structure to replace the original feature pyramid of YOLOv4. This structure uses an adaptive feature fusion module and a multiscale feature transfer mechanism to reduce putative information loss in the feature map generation process and improve the information transfer between deep and shallow features, enhancing the representation ability of feature pyramids. Finally, we use EIOU LOSS and Cluster-NMS to further improve the model performance. The experimental results on the fusion of Tsinghua-Tencent 100 K and our collected dataset show that the proposed method achieves an mAP of 81.78%. Compared to existing methods, our method demonstrates its superiority with regard to traffic sign detection.

Language: en