Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, and pain are rarely discussed in the literature on maxillofacial injuries, and psychiatric symptoms and pain are not identified and managed in such patients. The aim of this study was to determine the symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorders, depression, and pain in people with maxillofacial injuries following motor vehicle accidents. MATERIAL AND METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, people injured in motor vehicle accidents from March to September 2015 who were referred to a medical educational center in the northern part of Iran for treatment follow-up were sampled. The existing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder by PSS, depression by BDI-II, and pain by NRS were assessed. SPSS software version 21 was used for analysis.



RESULTS: Maxillofacial injured patients had significant differences in terms of post-traumatic stress disorder (p = .006), depression (p = .001), pain (p = .001), and length of hospital stay (p = .002) than patients without maxillofacial injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Motor vehicle accident victims with maxillofacial injuries suffered significantly more from post-traumatic stress disorders and depression, pain and length of hospital stay than patients with other injuries.

Language: en