Abstract

The article deals with the issues of the psychological characteristics of the person who commits a premeditated murder in a state of strong commotion and its role in the method of investigation of the specified type of the criminal offense. The author analyzes the works of domestic and foreign authors who conducted research on the above-mentioned issue. The essence of a premeditated murder in a state of strong commotion under the legislation of Ukraine and features of criminal responsibility for its commission, as well as analysis and classification of the notion of the offender from the positions of various branches of scientific knowledge are revealed. Based on the analysis of investigative and judicial practice in criminal proceedings in a premeditated murder in a state of strong commotion, a survey of employees involved in the investigation of the investigated type of criminal offense was carried out. A criteria for the classification and development of the typical psychological characteristics of the person who committs the intentional homicide in a state of strong emotional excitement was developed. The importance of the psychological - forensic characteristics for the method of investigation of a premeditated murder in a state of strong commotion was emphasized. Depending on the role of the person and the type of behavior of the offender and the victim, the situations of the emerging of a state of intense emotional excitement are analyzed and the character of the relationship between the victim and killer in the mechanism of the crime is proved.

Language: en