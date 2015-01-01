Abstract

The purpose of the study is to provide the description of proving intentional homicides involving poisonous substances based on the structural analysis of the medical and criminal procedure criteria of the relevant process. The practical basis for the research is the statistical and analytical materials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine, the Prosecutor's General Office, the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine for 2016-2021; summarized data from the study of 20 materials of criminal proceedings (primarily resolutions on the appointment of forensic and other examinations), materials of mass media. As a result of the research, it was established that the medical description of the concept of poison and possible variants of its use are urgently needed, including during the implementation of the versioning procedure in the pre-trial investigation, as well as establishing the identity of the perpetrator or the list of other similar offenses (committed in a similar way). The views of scientists on the understanding of the concept of poison, including lethal agents are characterized; a number of explanations regarding the use of special knowledge in the pre-trial investigation of intentional homicides involving poisonous substances are also provided.

