BACKGROUND: Data management related to eye injuries is vital in improving care process, improving treatment and implementing preventive programs. Implementation of a registry to manage data is an integral part of this process. This systematic review aimed to identify processes related to eye injury registries.



METHODS: Databases such as PubMed, Web of Science, Embase and Scopus were used in searching for articles from 2010 to Oct 2020 using the keywords "eye injuries" and" registry". The identified processes related to eye injuries registry such as case finding, data collection, abstracting, reporting, follow-up and data quality control are presented in this review.



RESULTS: Of 1493 articles retrieved, 30 articles were selected for this study based on the inclusion and exclusion criteria. Majority of these studies were conducted in the United States. All registries had case finding and the most common resources for case finding included medical documents, reports and screening results. Moreover, majority of registries collected data electronically. However, few registries used data quality attributes to improve the data collected.



CONCLUSION: Eye injury registry plays an important role in the management of eye injury data and as a result, better management of these data will be established. Taking into consideration that the quality of collected data has a vital role in adopting prevention strategies, it is essential to use high-quality data and quality control methods in planning and designing eye injury registries.

