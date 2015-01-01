SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Burnes D, MacNeil A, Connolly MT, Salvo E, Kimball PF, Rogers G, Lewis S. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/08946566.2022.2140321

36316963

Our understanding of effective elder abuse (EA) response interventions is limited. Adult Protective Services (APS), the primary agency responsible for responding to EA, lacks a coherent, conceptually driven, prolonged intervention phase. Informed by an ecological-systems perspective and adapting evidence-based modalities from other fields, the RISE EA intervention addresses this APS systems gap. Based on a three-year pilot project involving a partnership between RISE and Maine APS, the current study conducted a qualitative evaluation of RISE, from the perspective of APS caseworkers (n = 14) who worked with RISE, to understand RISE strengths and areas for improvement.

FINDINGS suggest APS workers perceive that RISE complements the scope and nature of APS, enhances APS caseworker well-being, and reduces repeat APS cases, while further APS/RISE collaboration and clarification on RISE role responsibilities and referral eligibilities are areas of growth. This study provides preliminary evidence for RISE as a community-based EA intervention in partnership with APS.


evaluation; intervention; adult protective services; Elder abuse; RISE

