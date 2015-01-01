SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Caira-Chuquineyra B, Fernandez-Guzman D, Quispe-Vicuña C, Gutierrez-Rodriguez R, Valencia PD. J. Public Health (Oxford) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/pubmed/fdac116

36316959

AIM: To evaluate the factors associated with alcohol abuse in the Peruvian population.

METHODS: A secondary analysis was performed using data from the Demographic and Family Health Survey of Peru, 2019. We included 24 264 Peruvians between 18 and 59 years. For the analysis of association, the Poisson regression model with robust standard errors was used. Adjusted Prevalence Ratios (aPR) with their respective 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) were calculated.

RESULTS: The prevalence of alcohol abuse was 5.2%. Having higher education (aPR:1.61; 95%CI:1.04-2.48), being widowed, separated or divorced (aPR:1.73; 95%CI:1.18-2.54), belonging to the third (aPR:1.70; 95%CI:1.12-2.60), fourth (aPR:2.08; 95%CI:1.33-3.23) or fifth socioeconomic quintile (aPR:2.16; 95%CI:1.33-3.50), being from the Sierra (aPR:1.45; 95%CI:1.12-1.87) or Selva (aPR:1.48; 95%CI:1.13-1.94), not having health insurance (aPR:1.25; 95%CI:1.04-1.50), being a current smoker (aPR:2.43; 95%CI:2.02-2.93) and having major depression (aPR:1.77; 95%CI:1.32-2.36) were associated with a higher prevalence of alcohol abuse. On the other hand being a middle-aged adult (aPR:0.73; 95%CI:0.60-0.88), female (aPR:0.16; 95%CI:0.12-0.22) and having started drinking alcohol after the age of 18 years (aPR:0.57; 95%CI:0.47-0.69) were associated with a lower prevalence.

CONCLUSIONS: One in 20 Peruvians between 18 and 59 years had alcohol abuse. Age, gender, education level, marital status, socioeconomic level, region, age of first drink, smoking and depression were associated with alcohol abuse.


alcohol drinking; alcohol abuse; alcoholism; epidemiologic factors; Peru (Source: MeSH)

