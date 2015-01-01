|
Abstract
RATIONALE: Since tobacco contains numerous harmful substances, besides nicotine, which is addictive, smoking cessation products and tobacco alternatives, such as electronic (e-) cigarettes, nicotine chewing gums, and patches, are being widely used. Nicotine gums are consumed orally. The nicotine from the gum is absorbed at a slower rate than that from e-cigarettes, and the former remains in the bloodstream for a longer period. In addition, the maximum number of daily doses is high, and it can be purchased without a doctor's prescription in many countries. PATIENT CONCERNS: A 29-year-old male patient consumed 5 2-mg nicotine gums at a time, twice a day, for 4 days (total amount: 70 mg). However, he visited the emergency unit with the chief complaint of involuntary limb movements after consuming an additional 15 gums 3 hour before the visit. At admission, his consciousness was clear, although 2 hour later, he experienced sudden loss of consciousness with worsening hypoxia and respiratory acidosis.
