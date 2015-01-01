|
Stone GL. Sports Health 2022; 14(6): 793-794.
(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36317472
As the country celebrates 50 years of Title IX, we are excited that Sports Health is publishing this issue as a contribution to that celebration. The approach toward women in sport has changed significantly in the past 5 decades. In 1972, Journal of the American Medical Association published an article confirming that participation in the “Olympic Games had no harmful effects on the birth functions of women.”11 That year, 1059 women competed in the Munich Olympic Games compared with 6075 men.9 Since then, the worldwide Olympic community has reflected the shift after Title IX in the United States. Last year at the Tokyo Olympic Games, almost half the competitors were female: 5498 women compared with 5985 men.2
Humans; *Sports