Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We investigated changes in the prevalence of speeding during March-June 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Virginia.



METHODS: Vehicle speed data from 506 permanent speed counter stations around the state collected during March-June 2019 and March-June 2020 were analyzed.



RESULTS: Increases in the proportion of vehicles traveling at least 5 mph and 10 mph above the speed limit were greatest on urban interstates and other freeways, during early morning (6:00-8:59 a.m.) and afternoon commuting hours (3:00-5:59 p.m.) on weekdays, and during afternoons (12:00-5:59 p.m.) on weekends. Logistic regression revealed that the risk of speeding by at least 5 mph increased in 2020 by 22% and by at least 10 mph increased 51% after accounting for road type, time of day, day of week, and traffic volume, relative to 2019.



DISCUSSION: Future research should continue to identify where and when speeding problems are most severe, and countermeasures should be directed to the roads and time periods with the largest speeding problems.

Language: en