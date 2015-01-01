Abstract

Although it is considered that cosmetics do not have side effects, studies have revealed that a significant number of consumers experience side effects. Undesirable effects arising from the use of cosmetic products have created the need for a reporting and evaluation system, which is responsible for some restrictions on the use of cosmetics ingredients and putting into cosmetic regulation effect, called cosmetovigilance. However, the new cosmetovigilance concept needs some updates to become more effective for public health. For instance, side effects related to cosmetic use have been reported more frequently recently, but this rate is still quite low. Additionally, since the current cosmetic directive does not recognize cosmeceuticals as a distinct category from cosmetics, some products named cosmetic under the laws may affect the bottom layers of dermis and cause systemic side effects. Although the manufacturers must show safety assessments to the Turkish Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Agency to get a license, after launching they do not have post-vigilance reporting to the institution, which is another problem of the system. In this review, the current cosmetovigilance system in Türkiye was discussed and some hardships encountered were criticized regarding the implementation of the system. Additionally, scientific studies are conducted on cosmetic ingredients that can have side effects and contribute to the developing cosmetovigilance concept. Because of the study, the importance of the feedback of healthcare professionals in the cosmetovigilance system, the consultancy service to be given to the consumer and patient about the contents that should be considered. Besides, there is a need for new studies to indicate the adverse reaction incidence related to cosmetics in the Turkish market. Another outcome of this review article is to understand the importance of the new regulations regarding the increase in the new active ingredients in the cosmetic market.

Language: en