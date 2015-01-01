SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nimanya SA, Sekabira J, Kakembo N, Kisa P, Massenga A, Naluyimbazi R, Oyania F, Okello I. Afr. Health Sci. 2022; 22(Spec Issue): 108-113.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)

DOI

10.4314/ahs.v22i2.16S

PMID

36321119

PMCID

PMC9590338

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is a major contributor to pediatric morbidity and mortality. Injury and violence are a major killer of children throughout the world. Unintentional injuries account for almost 90% of these cases. They are the leading cause of death for children aged 10-19 years. More than 95% of all injury deaths in children occur in low income and middle-income countries. Abdominal trauma is present in approximately 25% of pediatric patients with major trauma and is the most common cause of unrecognized fatal injury in children.

OBJECTIVES: To describe the patterns, the management and outcomes of pediatric abdominal trauma.This was a descriptive retrospective study. Data was extracted from the Pediatric surgery Unit database from January 2012 to July 2019 on all abdominal trauma admissions to the unit.

RESULTS: Falls were the commonest (51.3%) mechanism for trauma on the unit. Most (84%) of the admissions had blunt abdominal trauma, with the majority (77%) managed non operatively. Only 16% had penetrating trauma, with the majority (84%) of these managed operatively. The average length of hospital stay for most (71.9%) of the patients was less than 7 days, with 96.1% of all admitted patients being discharged upon recovery.

CONCLUSION: Blunt abdominal trauma is the most common pattern of pediatric abdominal trauma, with majority of these patients being managed non-operatively with good outcomes. Selective non-operative management for penetrating pediatric abdominal trauma has good patient outcomes as well.


Language: en

Keywords

Child; Humans; Length of Stay; Retrospective Studies; Hospitals; Pediatric trauma; *Abdominal Injuries; *Wounds, Nonpenetrating/etiology/surgery; abdominal injury; Referral and Consultation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print