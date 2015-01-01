|
Nimanya SA, Sekabira J, Kakembo N, Kisa P, Massenga A, Naluyimbazi R, Oyania F, Okello I. Afr. Health Sci. 2022; 22(Spec Issue): 108-113.
(Copyright © 2022, Faculty of Medicine, Makerere University)
36321119
BACKGROUND: Trauma is a major contributor to pediatric morbidity and mortality. Injury and violence are a major killer of children throughout the world. Unintentional injuries account for almost 90% of these cases. They are the leading cause of death for children aged 10-19 years. More than 95% of all injury deaths in children occur in low income and middle-income countries. Abdominal trauma is present in approximately 25% of pediatric patients with major trauma and is the most common cause of unrecognized fatal injury in children.
Child; Humans; Length of Stay; Retrospective Studies; Hospitals; Pediatric trauma; *Abdominal Injuries; *Wounds, Nonpenetrating/etiology/surgery; abdominal injury; Referral and Consultation