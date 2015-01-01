Abstract

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, intimate partner violence (IPV) rates have increased in the United States. Although accumulating research has documented the effectiveness of couple-based interventions in reducing HIV/STIs, it remains unclear whether they are effective and safe for couples experiencing IPV. We used moderation analysis from a randomized clinical trial to evaluate whether a couples-based HIV/STI intervention may have differential effectiveness in reducing HIV/STI risks among couples where one or both partners reported experiencing IPV compared to couples without such IPV among a sample of 230 men at risk for HIV/STIs who reported using drugs and were mandated to community supervision settings in New York City and their main female sexual partners. The findings of this study suggest that the effectiveness of this evidence-based couple HIV intervention in reducing condomless sex and other HIV/STI risks did not differ between couples with IPV compared to couples without IPV. Intimate partners who use drugs and are involved in the criminal legal system are disproportionately impacted by both HIV/STIs and IPV, underscoring the importance of couple-level interventions that may be scaled up to address the dyadic HIV risks and IPV together in community supervision settings.

