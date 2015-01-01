Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violent behavior in patients with schizophrenia (SCZ) is a major social problem. The early identification of SCZ patients with violence can facilitate implementation of targeted intervention.



METHODS: A total of 57 male SCZ patients were recruited into this study. The general linear model was utilized to compare differences in structural magnetic resonance imaging (sMRI) including gray matter volume, cortical surface area, and cortical thickness between 30 SCZ patients who had exhibited violence and 27 SCZ patients without a history of violence. Based on machine learning algorithms, the different sMRI features between groups were integrated into the models for prediction of violence in SCZ patients.



RESULTS: After controlling for the whole brain volume and age, the general linear model showed significant reductions in right bankssts thickness, inferior parietal thickness as well as left frontal pole volume in the patients with SCZ and violence relative to those without violence. Among seven machine learning algorithms, Support Vector Machine (SVM) have better performance in differentiating patients with violence from those without violence, with its balanced accuracy and area under curve (AUC) reaching 0.8231 and 0.841, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with SCZ who had a history of violence displayed reduced cortical thickness and volume in several brain regions. Based on machine learning algorithms, structural MRI features are useful to improve predictive ability of SCZ patients at particular risk of violence.

Language: en