Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Using commercial activity monitors may advance research with older adults. However, usability for the older population is not sufficiently established. This study aims at evaluating the usability of three wrist-worn monitors for older adults. In addition, we report on usability (including data management) for research.



DESIGN: Data were collected cross-sectionally. Between-person of three activity monitor type (Apple Watch 3, Fitbit Charge 4, Polar A370) were made. SETTING: The activity monitors were worn in normal daily life in an urban community in Germany. The period of wear was 2 weeks. PARTICIPANTS: Using convenience sampling, we recruited N=27 healthy older adults (≥60 years old) who were not already habitual users of activity monitors. OUTCOMES: To evaluate usability from the participant perspective, we used the System Usability Scale (SUS) as well as a study-specific qualitative checklist. Assessment further comprised age, highest academic degree, computer proficiency and affinity for technology interaction. Usability from the researchers' perspective was assessed using quantitative data management markers and a study-specific qualitative check-list.



RESULTS: There was no significant difference between monitors in the SUS. Female gender was associated with higher SUS usability ratings. Qualitative participant-usability reports revealed distinctive shortcomings, for example, in terms of battery life and display readability. Usability for researchers came with problems in data management, such as completeness of the data download.



CONCLUSION: The usability of the monitors compared in this work differed qualitatively. Yet, the overall usability ratings by participants were comparable. Conversely, from the researchers' perspective, there were crucial differences in data management and usability that should be considered when making monitor choices for future studies.

