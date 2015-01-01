|
Janssens JJ, Myin-Germeys I, Lafit G, Achterhof R, Hagemann N, Hermans KSFM, Hiekkaranta AP, Lecei A, Kirtley OJ. Crisis 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
36321256
BACKGROUND: Previous research suggests attachment is a vulnerability factor for self-harm thoughts and behaviors in adults. Yet, few studies have investigated this relationship during adolescence, although adolescence is a critical period for changes in attachment relationships and self-harm onset. Whether and how attachment relates to self-harm thoughts and behaviors as measured in daily life is also unknown. Aims: To investigate whether and how paternal, maternal, and peer attachment are associated with lifetime and current adolescent self-harm thoughts and behaviors. Additionally, to examine how different attachment bonds interact in relation to lifetime and current adolescent self-harm thoughts and behaviors.
Language: en
adolescents; self-harm; attachment; experience sampling; registered report