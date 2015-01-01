Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death in Hispanic Americans. Although this population is growing rapidly, particularly in geographic areas such as Miami-Dade County, Florida, few studies have examined suicide in Hispanics. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to examine associations between suicide and demographic characteristics among Hispanics in Miami-Dade County, Florida, between 2008 and 2018. A total of 1,601 Hispanics died from suicide. Cubans (n = 1,145) represented nearly three quarters of the suicides, while Central or South Americans (n = 119), Puerto Ricans (n = 59), and Mexicans (n = 29) accounted for lower intentional deaths. Furthermore, although no correlation between suicide and age was found, significantly more than half of the suicides were men, X(2) (1, N = 1,600) = 361.894, p < .001 (p = .000). Hispanic male suicides were 4.52 more frequent than Hispanic female firearm suicides. Men were more likely to use firearms, while women were more likely to choose drugs, substances, or some other form of method. Intentional deaths were unequal across locations, Χ(2) (3, N = 1,601) = 603.764, p < .001 (p = .000), with increased incidence occurring at the Hispanic's home. The second most common suicide location was health care facilities for drugs. Researchers should collaborate with health care providers to increase suicide research and eliminate disparities in at-risk Hispanic Americans.

Language: en