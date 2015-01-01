Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Various teething remedies have been widely marketed to caregivers. Unsafe remedies, including teething necklaces and topical anesthetics, have been implicated in adverse events, such as suffocation injuries and death. However, little is known about the extent of their use. Our primary objective was to assess the prevalence of teething remedy use among caregivers. A secondary objective was to determine whether the use of unsafe teething remedies is related to socioeconomic status (SES) or maternal education.



METHODS: Children aged 12-18 months visiting primary care providers for routine checkups were included. Children outside that age group and those with chronic medical conditions were excluded. Caregivers completed a questionnaire about their children's teething symptoms and remedies used to relieve them. Unsafe remedies were defined on the basis of American Academy of Pediatrics and Canadian Paediatric Society recommendations and included topical anesthetics, teething necklaces and liquid-filled teething rings.



RESULTS: Of the 130 questionnaires, 123 were complete and included in statistical analysis: 98% of families used teething remedies and 67% were unsafe. Of these families, 27% used amber teething necklaces; 28% used more than 1 unsafe remedy. Apart from topical anesthetic use, no significant correlations were found between overall unsafe remedy use and SES or maternal education.



CONCLUSION: Unsafe teething remedies are commonly used despite recommendations against them. Use of unsafe teething remedies transcends SES and education level.

