Abdulsatar F, Miller MR, Taheri S. J. Can. Dent. Assoc. 2022; 88: m7.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Dental Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36322634
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Various teething remedies have been widely marketed to caregivers. Unsafe remedies, including teething necklaces and topical anesthetics, have been implicated in adverse events, such as suffocation injuries and death. However, little is known about the extent of their use. Our primary objective was to assess the prevalence of teething remedy use among caregivers. A secondary objective was to determine whether the use of unsafe teething remedies is related to socioeconomic status (SES) or maternal education.
Language: en