Abstract

Depression can be transmitted from parents to children through the gene-environment interaction. Previous studies have focused on the short-term effects of parental depression on children and adolescents while neglecting the long-term effects. Furthermore, as a major indicator of stressful environment, the mediating role of different types of family violence has rarely been studied. The purpose of this study was to examine the long-term effects of parental depressive symptoms on those of adult children and to explore the potential mediating roles of different types of family violence (physical abuse, witnessing interparental violence, and sibling violence) in China. Data came from the 2014 and 2018 waves of the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), which consisted of 10,973 participants aged 45 years and older. Logistic regression models were performed. The total effect was decomposed into direct and indirect effects by logistic regression based on the Karlson/Holm/Breen (KHB) method. The results indicated that parental depressive symptoms were related to adult children's depressive symptoms (odds ratio [OR], 1.20; 95% confidence interval [CI] [1.16-1.25]). The KHB method showed that this relationship was mediated by physical abuse (OR, 1.01; 95% CI [1.00-1.01]) and witnessing interparental violence (OR, 1.01; 95% CI [1.01-1.02]). In China, depression can be transmitted from parents to their adult children through family violence. The findings suggest that regular mental health screening across entire lifespan and family violence prevention programs targeting depressed parents may bring long-term benefit to adult children's mental health.

