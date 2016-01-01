Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Firearm injuries are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among US children and adolescents. Despite evidence demonstrating mental health sequelae for children and adolescents who have experienced a firearm injury, little is known about mental health care utilization after a firearm injury.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate mental health care utilization in the 12 months after a firearm injury among Medicaid-insured and commercially insured children and adolescents compared with propensity score-matched controls. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This propensity score-matched retrospective cohort analysis assessed 2127 children and adolescents, aged 0 to 17 years, with a firearm injury that occurred between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2017, compared with 2127 matched controls using MarketScan Medicaid and commercial claims data. Claims data were analyzed 12 months before and after injury, with the total study period spanning from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2018. EXPOSURE: Nonfatal firearm injury. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The primary outcome of interest was a dichotomous variable representing any mental health care utilization in the 12 months after injury. Secondary outcomes included psychotherapy utilization, substance use-related utilization, and a psychotropic medication prescription. Logistic regression modeling was used to estimate relative risks with adjusted analyses of dichotomous outcomes.



RESULTS: The overall cohort consisted of 4254 children and adolescents, of whom 2127 (mean [SD] age, 13.5 [4.1] years; 1722 [81.0%] male) had an initial encounter for a firearm injury and an equal number of matched controls (mean [SD] age, 13.5 [4.1] years; 1720 [80.9%] male). Children and adolescents with a firearm injury had a 1.40 times greater risk (95% CI, 1.25-1.56; P < .001) of utilizing mental health services in the 12 months after their injury compared with children and adolescents without a firearm injury, after controlling for potential confounders. Children and adolescents with a firearm injury had a 1.23 times greater risk (95% CI, 1.06-1.43; P = .007) of utilizing psychotherapy and a 1.40 times greater risk (95% CI, 1.19-1.64; P < .001) of substance use-related utilization. Among those who experienced a firearm injury, Black children and adolescents were 1.64 times more likely (95% CI, 1.23-2.19; P < .001) to utilize mental health care compared with White children and adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: This propensity score-matched cohort study found that children and adolescents with a firearm injury had a greater risk of utilizing mental health services in the 12 months after their injury compared with those without an injury, and significant racial disparities were associated with use of mental health services. The findings suggest that health care practitioners should be aware of this increased risk and ensure adequate mental health follow-up for these patients.

Language: en