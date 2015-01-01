Abstract

RATIONALE: Alcohol-induced driving impairment can occur with any departure from a zero-blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Because intoxication is characterised by impaired judgement, drivers under the influence of alcohol may overestimate their capacity to safely operate a vehicle.



OBJECTIVES: This study examined the effects of alcohol on driving performance, four-choice reaction time (FCRT), and self-rated confidence in driving ability. It specifically focused on alcohol doses equal to commonly enforced legal BAC limits (i.e. 0.05% and 0.08%).



METHODS: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design was utilised. Seventeen participants were tested in three conditions: placebo and two alcohol conditions aiming for BACs of 0.05% and 0.08%. Participants underwent a baseline FCRT task and a 1-h simulated highway driving task before completing another FCRT task and rated their confidence in their driving ability.



RESULTS: The high and low alcohol dose conditions resulted in a mean BAC of 0.07%, and 0.04%, respectively (n = 17). The high BAC treatment significantly increased standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP) by 4.06 ± 5.21 cm and standard deviation of speed (SDS) by 0.69 ± 0.17 km/h relative to placebo, while confidence in driving ability remained unchanged across treatments. FCRT performance was impaired by the high BAC treatment (all < 0.01), but there we no significant differences between placebo and low BAC conditions.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study show that driving performance and associated psychomotor functioning become significantly impaired below legally permissible driving limits in some jurisdictions. We identified a dissociation between driving performance and subjective awareness of impairment. Despite a significantly diminished driving ability at 0.07% BAC, drivers were unaware of their impairment.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en