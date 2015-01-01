Abstract

Bicyclists still account for the majority of child deaths in traffic accidents, despite a gradual decrease in incidence. Therefore, we investigated factors associated with child and adult bicyclist fatalities. In this retrospective study, we used data from a national hospital-based database, the Japan Trauma Data Bank. Data from 2004 to 2019 were obtained for child cyclists (5-18 years; n = 4832) and adult cyclists (26-45 years; n = 3449). In each age group, physiological variables, outcomes, and injury severity were compared between fatal and non-fatal cases. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to determine factors associated with fatality. In adults, fatality was associated with lower values for body temperature, Glasgow Coma Scale score, and Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) score for the neck and upper extremities, and with higher values for respiratory rate, heart rate, focused assessment with sonography for trauma positivity rate, and AIS scores for the head, chest, and abdomen. In children, fatality was associated with lower values for body temperature and the Glasgow Coma Scale score, and with higher values for the AIS chest score. These findings point to factors associated with bicyclist fatalities and may help in the development of effective strategies to reduce these fatalities.

Language: en