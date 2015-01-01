Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a significant global health concern. Numerous research studies document increases in IPV since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Despite this widespread recognition, research around the nature of this violence is still growing. This systematic review summarizes the existing literature documenting the prevalence and characteristics of IPV during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inclusion criteria are as follows: reported original data empirical study, assessed for IPV among adult population in the United States, and was published in English between December 2019 and March 2022. A total of 53 articles were then independently reviewed and sorted into four thematic subcategories: victimization, perpetration, articles addressing victimization and perpetration, and provider perspectives. Studies document consistent increases in the prevalence of IPV victimization and perpetration. Providers within agencies providing support to individuals impacted by IPV also documented increased strain on the agencies.

Language: en