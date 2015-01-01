|
Citation
|
Ahmad N, Arvin R, Khattak AJ. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2022; 179: e106876.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36327678
|
Abstract
|
This study explores how different driving errors, violations, and roadway environments contribute to safety-critical events through instability in driving speed. We harness a subsample (N = 9239) of the naturalistic driving study (NDS) data collected through the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2). From a methodological standpoint, we use the safe systems approach relying on path analysis to jointly model outcomes. This accounts for the potential correlation between unobserved factors associated with both instability in driving speed and epoch (video stream) outcomes, i.e., baseline or event-free driving, near-crashes, and crashes. Tobit and ordered Probit regressions are estimated to model the coefficient of variation (COV) of speed and epoch outcomes, respectively.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Crash risk; Driving errors and violations; Instability in driving speed; Naturalistic driving study; Roadway environment; Taxonomy