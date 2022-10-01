Abstract

BACKGROUND: There has been an increasing incidence of self-harm attempts in recent years in the United States. Particularly concerning, there has been a growing trend of self-harm in the adolescent and young adult population. In order to inform initiatives to address this trend, risk factors and substances used for self-harm need to be clarified.



METHODS: This is a descriptive retrospective observational study on all cases of self-harm poisoning in patients between the ages of 12 and 25 years reported at the state's only tertiary care center from January 2019 through March 2022.



RESULTS: There was an increased incidence of 69% for self-harm poisonings for all ages and a 90% increase in ages 12-17 years between the years 2019 and 2021. Fifty percent of all cases occurred in patients aged 14-17 years, 69% were female, and 22% required an intensive care unit. The top three most common substances used are available without a prescription.



DISCUSSION: There was a persistent increase in self-harm attempts via poisoning throughout the study period with a particularly vulnerable period in the adolescent age group.

Language: en