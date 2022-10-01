|
McCabe DJ, Egan HM, Theiler CA. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 63: 50-54.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There has been an increasing incidence of self-harm attempts in recent years in the United States. Particularly concerning, there has been a growing trend of self-harm in the adolescent and young adult population. In order to inform initiatives to address this trend, risk factors and substances used for self-harm need to be clarified.
Adolescent; Psychiatry; Pediatric; Self-harm; Toxicology; Intentional overdose; Teenager; Young adult