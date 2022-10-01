SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

McCabe DJ, Egan HM, Theiler CA. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2022; 63: 50-54.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2022.10.031

36327749

BACKGROUND: There has been an increasing incidence of self-harm attempts in recent years in the United States. Particularly concerning, there has been a growing trend of self-harm in the adolescent and young adult population. In order to inform initiatives to address this trend, risk factors and substances used for self-harm need to be clarified.

METHODS: This is a descriptive retrospective observational study on all cases of self-harm poisoning in patients between the ages of 12 and 25 years reported at the state's only tertiary care center from January 2019 through March 2022.

RESULTS: There was an increased incidence of 69% for self-harm poisonings for all ages and a 90% increase in ages 12-17 years between the years 2019 and 2021. Fifty percent of all cases occurred in patients aged 14-17 years, 69% were female, and 22% required an intensive care unit. The top three most common substances used are available without a prescription.

DISCUSSION: There was a persistent increase in self-harm attempts via poisoning throughout the study period with a particularly vulnerable period in the adolescent age group.


Adolescent; Psychiatry; Pediatric; Self-harm; Toxicology; Intentional overdose; Teenager; Young adult

