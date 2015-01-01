Abstract

Posttraumatic mental health issues following traumatic limb amputations in children have been commonly reported worldwide. Traumatic limb amputationsarecatastrophic injuries/events and often have various long term psycho-social impacts on children. We report a case of 8 year-oldfemale child presenting with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following a traumatic amputation of right hand. A non- directive approach in play therapy was used for management of her symptoms. At 12 months follow up, the child is doing well with no impairment in her overall functioning.

