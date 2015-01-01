SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adarsh H, Sahoo S, Sachdeva D, Tripathy S, Kumar R. Asian J. Psychiatry 2022; 78: e103304.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajp.2022.103304

PMID

36327602

Abstract

Posttraumatic mental health issues following traumatic limb amputations in children have been commonly reported worldwide. Traumatic limb amputationsarecatastrophic injuries/events and often have various long term psycho-social impacts on children. We report a case of 8 year-oldfemale child presenting with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following a traumatic amputation of right hand. A non- directive approach in play therapy was used for management of her symptoms. At 12 months follow up, the child is doing well with no impairment in her overall functioning.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Play therapy; Traumatic limb amputation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print