Citation
Adarsh H, Sahoo S, Sachdeva D, Tripathy S, Kumar R. Asian J. Psychiatry 2022; 78: e103304.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36327602
Abstract
Posttraumatic mental health issues following traumatic limb amputations in children have been commonly reported worldwide. Traumatic limb amputationsarecatastrophic injuries/events and often have various long term psycho-social impacts on children. We report a case of 8 year-oldfemale child presenting with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following a traumatic amputation of right hand. A non- directive approach in play therapy was used for management of her symptoms. At 12 months follow up, the child is doing well with no impairment in her overall functioning.
Language: en
Keywords
Children; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Play therapy; Traumatic limb amputation