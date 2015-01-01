Abstract

Sleep has been found to play a key role in fear conditioning, extinction learning and extinction recall, and sleep disturbances are linked to many mental disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Previous studies examining associations between sleep and fear or extinction processes primarily focused on objectively measured sleep architecture. Little research has so far focused on subjective sleep measures and particularly in clinical populations, which often experience subjectively poor sleep, including PTSD. Here we investigated whether subjective sleep disturbance, sleep onset latency, wake after sleep onset or sleep efficiency were related to fear conditioning, extinction learning or extinction recall in a large sample of individuals with a range of PTSD symptom severity (n = 248). Overall, we did not find that subjective sleep was associated with fear conditioning or extinction processes. However, exploratory analyses examining the moderating effect of sex found that shorter sleep onset latency and greater sleep efficiency were associated with improved extinction recall in women with higher PTSD symptom severity. This suggests that less time falling asleep and longer time asleep while in bed may be protective in highly symptomatic women against the commonly observed impaired extinction recall in PTSD. More studies are needed to explore sex-specific effects further.

