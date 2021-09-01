|
Khoury JE, Ahtam B, Sisitsky M, Ou Y, Gagoski B, Enlow MB, Teicher MH, Grant PE, Lyons-Ruth K. Biol. Psychiatry Glob. Open Sci. 2022; 2(4): 440-449.
36324649
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment affects approximately 25% of the world's population. Importantly, the children of mothers who have been maltreated are at increased risk of behavioral problems. Thus, one important priority is to identify child neurobiological processes associated with maternal childhood maltreatment (MCM) that might contribute to such intergenerational transmission. This study assessed the impact of MCM on infant gray and white matter volumes and infant amygdala and hippocampal volumes during the first 2 years of life.
Amygdala; Gray matter volume; Hippocampus; Imaging; Infant brain development; Intergenerational transmission; Maternal childhood maltreatment