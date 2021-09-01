Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment affects approximately 25% of the world's population. Importantly, the children of mothers who have been maltreated are at increased risk of behavioral problems. Thus, one important priority is to identify child neurobiological processes associated with maternal childhood maltreatment (MCM) that might contribute to such intergenerational transmission. This study assessed the impact of MCM on infant gray and white matter volumes and infant amygdala and hippocampal volumes during the first 2 years of life.



METHODS: Fifty-seven mothers with 4-month-old infants were assessed for MCM, using both the brief Adverse Childhood Experiences screening questionnaire and the more detailed Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology of Exposure scale. A total of 58% had experienced childhood maltreatment. Between 4 and 24 months (age in months: mean = 12.28, SD = 5.99), under natural sleep, infants completed a magnetic resonance imaging scan using a 3T Siemens scanner. Total brain volume, gray matter volume, white matter volume, and amygdala and hippocampal volumes were extracted via automated segmentation.



RESULTS: MCM on the Adverse Childhood Experiences and Maltreatment and Abuse Chronology of Exposure scales were associated with lower infant total brain volume and gray matter volume, with no moderation by infant age. However, infant age moderated the association between MCM and right amygdala volume, such that MCM was associated with lower volume at older ages.



CONCLUSIONS: MCM is associated with alterations in infant brain volumes, calling for further identification of the prenatal and postnatal mechanisms contributing to such intergenerational transmission. Furthermore, the brief Adverse Childhood Experiences questionnaire predicted these alterations, suggesting the potential utility of early screening for infant risk.

Language: en