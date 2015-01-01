SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Benedetto V, Hill J, Harrison J. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2022; 27(11): 530-533.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Mark Allen Publishing)

DOI

10.12968/bjcn.2022.27.11.530

PMID

36327206

Abstract

Falls are associated with a substantial increase in risk of mortality and are the second leading cause of unintentional death worldwide. A single fall can affect all aspects of an older person's life. These broad impacts can lead to worse disability outcomes and a higher likelihood of long-term nursing home admission. There is a need to identify not just effective falls prevention interventions but also cost effectiveness.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; Falls; commentary; older person; prevention programmes

