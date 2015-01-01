|
Benedetto V, Hill J, Harrison J. Br. J. Community Nurs. 2022; 27(11): 530-533.
(Copyright © 2022, Mark Allen Publishing)
36327206
Falls are associated with a substantial increase in risk of mortality and are the second leading cause of unintentional death worldwide. A single fall can affect all aspects of an older person's life. These broad impacts can lead to worse disability outcomes and a higher likelihood of long-term nursing home admission. There is a need to identify not just effective falls prevention interventions but also cost effectiveness.
prevention; Falls; commentary; older person; prevention programmes