Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To develop an MMPI-2-RF reference group for persistently symptomatic patients with mTBI in order to aid interpretation and better evaluate atypical scale elevations.



METHOD: Using the Q Local MMPI-2-RF Comparison Group Generator (CGG), 200 valid MMPI-2-RF profiles were aggregated for mTBI outpatients with persisting symptoms 2-24 months post injury.



RESULTS: Compared to established MMPI general population norms, individuals with persisting symptoms demonstrated elevations on several scales, primarily in cognitive and somatic domains. T scores > 60 and standard deviations > 10 were observed for the F-r (Infrequent Responses), Fs (Infrequent Somatic Responses), FBS-r (Symptom Validity), RBS (Response Bias Scale), RC1 (Somatic Complaints), MLS (Malaise), HPC (Head Pain Complaints), NUC (Neurological Complaints), and COG (Cognitive Complaints) scales. All other scales were consistent with established norms for the general population.



CONCLUSION: This study is the first to establish an empirically derived MMPI reference group for individuals with persisting symptoms following mTBI. By comparing MMPI profiles of patients with mTBI against this reference group, clinicians may be better able to identify abnormal symptomatology. Evaluating profiles within this context may allow for more accurate case conceptualization and targeted treatment recommendations for those patients who demonstrate disproportionate symptomatology outside the range of the mTBI reference group.

