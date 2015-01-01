Abstract

BACKGROUND: Few at-risk school-age children receive needed psychological help, and our understanding of predictors of service use in this population is limited. Many broader contextual factors have received little attention including caregiver's trauma history and social support, father involvement, family functioning, and neighborhood satisfaction. The links between types of and cumulative maltreatment have also been inconsistent, and prior work has not always accounted for children's symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: The current study examined child, caregiver, family, neighborhood, and maltreatment factors in relation to past-year mental health service use among at-risk eight-year-old children. Cumulative and types of maltreatment were both investigated to help elucidate the role of these experiences.



PARTICIPANTS/SETTING/METHOD: Eight hundred and forty-five eight-year-old at-risk children (48.3 % male; 59.5 % Black) from the Longitudinal Studies in Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN) were included.



RESULTS: A small portion of children (12.4 %) received psychological help in the previous year. Children's externalizing symptoms, residing with a non-biological caregiver, cumulative maltreatment and sexual and emotional abuse were associated with seeking psychological services, whereas physical abuse, neglect, and domestic violence exposure were not. Other caregiver factors, and family and neighborhood factors were also unrelated.



CONCLUSIONS: Non-biological caregivers as well as caregivers of children with higher levels of externalizing symptoms may be more inclined to seek out mental health services, along with greater, and specific, maltreatment experiences. These findings indicate that child factors may be key in understanding help seeking, however, it is important to further consider other broader contextual factors in future work.

