Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Abusive head injury (AHI) in infancy is associated with significantly worse outcomes compared to accidental traumatic brain injury. The decision-making of the diagnosis of AHI is challenging especially if the clinical signs are not presenting as a multifactorial pattern.



METHOD: We present a case of isolated bilateral hygroma in which this differential diagnosis of AHI was evaluated but primarily not seen as such leading subsequently to extensive secondary AHI with fatal brain injury.



RESULTS: The case of an 8-week-old infant with apparently isolated bilateral hygroma without any external signs of abuse and no retinal hemorrhages was interpreted in causative correlation to the perinatal complex course of delivery. At a second readmission of the case, severe brain injury with bilateral cortical hypoxia, subarachnoid and subdural hemorrhages, and skull and extremity fractures led to severe disability of the affected infant.



CONCLUSION: Any early suspicion of AHI with at least one factor possibly being associated with abusive trauma should be discussed in multidisciplinary team conferences to find the best strategy to protect the child. Beside clinical factors, social factors within the family household may additionally be evaluated to determine stress-related risk for traumatic child abuse. In general, prevention programs will be essential in future perspective.

