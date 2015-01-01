|
Álvarez-Vázquez L, Tafur-Grandett AA, Almendarez-Sánchez CA, Sosa-Nájera A, Franco-Jiménez JA. Cir. Cir. 2022; 90(5): 627-631.
36327480
OBJECTIVE: Depressed skull fractures are the result of trauma injuries. They are present in approximately 3% of patients who arrive to an emergency room with skull trauma. The main objective of surgical repair in depressed fractures is correction of cosmetic deformity and the prevention of infections. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective and transversal study was performed by our department between April 2016 and May 2017. Sixteen patients that underwent a craniotomy for skull trauma with depressed fracture were included in the study. The diagnosis was made by simple cranial CT scan alongside a three-dimensional reconstruction.
Traumatic brain injury; Cranial fracture reconstruction; Depressed skull fracture; Fractura craneal deprimida; Reconstrucción de fractura craneal; Traumatismo cerebral