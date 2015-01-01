SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Álvarez-Vázquez L, Tafur-Grandett AA, Almendarez-Sánchez CA, Sosa-Nájera A, Franco-Jiménez JA. Cir. Cir. 2022; 90(5): 627-631.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Permanyer)

DOI

10.24875/CIRU.21000016

PMID

36327480

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depressed skull fractures are the result of trauma injuries. They are present in approximately 3% of patients who arrive to an emergency room with skull trauma. The main objective of surgical repair in depressed fractures is correction of cosmetic deformity and the prevention of infections. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective and transversal study was performed by our department between April 2016 and May 2017. Sixteen patients that underwent a craniotomy for skull trauma with depressed fracture were included in the study. The diagnosis was made by simple cranial CT scan alongside a three-dimensional reconstruction.

RESULTS: Of the sixteen patients included, 5 were females (31.2%) and 11 males (68.8%). Twelve of the cases were an exposed fracture. In 7 cases, the fracture was located at parietal bone; 5 were located at frontal bone and 4 at the temporal bone. The average Glasgow coma score in the sample was 13. There were no complications nor deaths.

CONCLUSIONS: The remodeling and repositioning of the autologous bone graft allow an adequate cosmetic result and it also avoids the placement of implants without increasing the costs and additional risks.


Language: en

Keywords

Traumatic brain injury; Cranial fracture reconstruction; Depressed skull fracture; Fractura craneal deprimida; Reconstrucción de fractura craneal; Traumatismo cerebral

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print