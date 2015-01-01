Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Depressed skull fractures are the result of trauma injuries. They are present in approximately 3% of patients who arrive to an emergency room with skull trauma. The main objective of surgical repair in depressed fractures is correction of cosmetic deformity and the prevention of infections. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective and transversal study was performed by our department between April 2016 and May 2017. Sixteen patients that underwent a craniotomy for skull trauma with depressed fracture were included in the study. The diagnosis was made by simple cranial CT scan alongside a three-dimensional reconstruction.



RESULTS: Of the sixteen patients included, 5 were females (31.2%) and 11 males (68.8%). Twelve of the cases were an exposed fracture. In 7 cases, the fracture was located at parietal bone; 5 were located at frontal bone and 4 at the temporal bone. The average Glasgow coma score in the sample was 13. There were no complications nor deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: The remodeling and repositioning of the autologous bone graft allow an adequate cosmetic result and it also avoids the placement of implants without increasing the costs and additional risks.

