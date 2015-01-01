|
Citation
|
Li R, Liu M, Zhu J, Li R, Zhao H, Zhang L. Front. Physiol. 2022; 13: e1013171.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36324303
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Balance is a crucial ability of early age, but there is conflicting evidence with regard to age and gender differences in preschool children's balance ability. Additionally, there are several tools available to measure balance, yet, wide variation in their use has restricted the capacity to synthesize the reference values. Therefore, the primary purpose of this study was to investigate the balance ability of preschool-aged children and determine how it is moderated by age and gender. The analysis pertained to determining whether different testing methods affect the results of static or dynamic balancing ability to provide a basis for normative balance ability data for healthy boys and girls between 3 and 6 years of age.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender differences; dynamic balance; age differences; preschool children; static balance