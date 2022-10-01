|
Criss MG, Chui KK, Gallichio J, Centra J, Canbek J. Gait Posture 2022; 99: 54-59.
36327539
BACKGROUND: Independent ambulation requires adaptability. Self-selected and maximum walking speeds are often both assessed to demonstrate the ability to adapt speed to different tasks and environments. However, purposefully walking at a slow speed (slowWS) could also be an appropriate adaptation in certain situations but has rarely been investigated. RESEARCH QUESTION: The purpose of this study was to assess the reliability, responsiveness, and concurrent validity of slowWS in community-dwelling older adults.
Reliability; Older adults; Responsiveness; Slow walking speed; Walking speed