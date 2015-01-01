SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chowdhury SR, Kabir H, Chowdhury MR, Hossain A. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604769.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.3389/ijph.2022.1604769

PMID

36325186

PMCID

PMC9618602

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate burnout among Bangladeshi nurses and the factors that influence it, particularly the association of workplace bullying (WPB) and workplace violence (WPV) with burnout.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study collected data from 1,264 Bangladeshi nurses. Mixed-effects Poisson regression models were fitted to find the adjusted association between WPB, WPV, and burnout.

RESULTS: Burnout was found to be prevalent in 54.19% of 1,264 nurses. 61.79% of nurses reported that they had been bullied, and 16.3% of nurses reported experience of "intermediate and high" levels of workplace violence in the previous year. Nurses who were exposed to "high risk bullying" (RR = 2.29, CI: 1.53-3.41) and "targeted bullying" (RR = 4.86, CI: 3.32-7.11) had a higher risk of burnout than those who were not. Similarly, WPV exposed groups at "intermediate and high" levels had a higher risk of burnout (RR = 3.65, CI: 2.40-5.56) than WPV non-exposed groups.

CONCLUSION: Nurses' burnout could be decreased if issues like violence and bullying were addressed in the workplace. Hospital administrators, policymakers, and the government must all promote and implement an acceptable working environment.


Language: en

Keywords

Bangladesh; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; COVID-19; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Bullying; nurses; workplace violence; *Workplace Violence; *Nurses; Workplace; *COVID-19/epidemiology; Pandemics; workplace bullying; *Burnout, Professional/epidemiology; *Occupational Stress; burnout

