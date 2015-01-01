|
Citation
Arneaud GJ, Kar A, Majumder S, Molodynski A, Lovett K, Kar S. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36326007
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In recent years there has been significant coverage of mental health in Indian newspapers; the media can play a significant role in perpetuating as well as reducing stigma towards people with mental illness. This paper analyses the content, context and type of newspaper coverage of various mental health disorders in English language newspapers in India between 2016 and 2021.
Language: en
Keywords
India; stigma; media; mental health journalism; Newspaper coverage