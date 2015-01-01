Abstract

PURPOSE: Regular participation in bicycling offers many health benefits. Universities throughout the U.S. have a large proportion of underrepresented populations among students/employees (e.g., racial/ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, disabled) who participate in cycling at lower rates. The purpose of this study was to understand the current practices of universities for implementing equitable bicycling programming to their students/faculty/staff.



METHODS: A volunteer sample of U.S. university bicycle representatives (n = 19) were interviewed to analyze current practices, barriers, motivators, and future tools for equitable programming.



RESULTS: Multiple themes emerged from the interview, including barriers to programming such as lack of personnel and finances, as well as motivators such as partnering with off-campus organizations and connecting community/university infrastructures.



CONCLUSIONS: Although various barriers exist for universities which may present decreased equitable programming, university bicycle/alternative transportation departments should consider partnering with on and off-campus organizations rooted into underrepresented populations to better provide equitable programming to these populations.

