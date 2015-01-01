SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Elliott LD, Bopp M. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07448481.2022.2141058

PMID

36328794

Abstract

PURPOSE: Regular participation in bicycling offers many health benefits. Universities throughout the U.S. have a large proportion of underrepresented populations among students/employees (e.g., racial/ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+, disabled) who participate in cycling at lower rates. The purpose of this study was to understand the current practices of universities for implementing equitable bicycling programming to their students/faculty/staff.

METHODS: A volunteer sample of U.S. university bicycle representatives (n = 19) were interviewed to analyze current practices, barriers, motivators, and future tools for equitable programming.

RESULTS: Multiple themes emerged from the interview, including barriers to programming such as lack of personnel and finances, as well as motivators such as partnering with off-campus organizations and connecting community/university infrastructures.

CONCLUSIONS: Although various barriers exist for universities which may present decreased equitable programming, university bicycle/alternative transportation departments should consider partnering with on and off-campus organizations rooted into underrepresented populations to better provide equitable programming to these populations.


Language: en

Keywords

health promotion; college students; health equity; bicycling; underrepresented populations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print