Leve LD, Schweer-Collins M, Bates E. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36326664
OBJECTIVE: The prevention of delinquency can have long-term benefits for both the individual and society. Previous work has demonstrated positive effects of Treatment Foster Care Oregon (TFCO) on reducing delinquency across a 2-year period for adolescent females involved in the juvenile justice system. The present study examined whether the effects of TFCO are present across a 10-year period, and whether criminal offenses accrued in the juvenile justice system mediate the association between intervention condition and cumulative criminal offenses through emerging adulthood.
