Citation
Mousavi SH, Khankeh H, Atighechian G, Yarmohammadian MH, Memarzadeh M. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2022; 11: e268.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
DOI
PMID
36325237
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUNDS: Due to the severity of the earthquake, it may need immediate treatment and transfer of the injured people to advanced medical centers, as well as dispatch of the expert team and specialized health equipment to the accident-affected area. Aerial emergency is an important responsibility of the health care system in this situation. The study aimed to extract the prehospital emergency challenges of Iran aerial operations emergency in response to the earthquake.
Language: en
Keywords
Iran; disasters; Aerial emergency; challenges; earthquake