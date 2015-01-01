Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: Due to the severity of the earthquake, it may need immediate treatment and transfer of the injured people to advanced medical centers, as well as dispatch of the expert team and specialized health equipment to the accident-affected area. Aerial emergency is an important responsibility of the health care system in this situation. The study aimed to extract the prehospital emergency challenges of Iran aerial operations emergency in response to the earthquake.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The study was qualitative content analysis with conventional approach. Sampling was done in a purposive method and data were collected through semi-structured interview. The panel involved consists of 26 health professionals in medical emergencies. Recorded interviews were transcribed into written and then conventional content analysis was used to derive coding categories directly from the text data.



RESULTS: Content analysis is provided 97 initial codes, 20 subcategories and 4 main categories including challenges of "response assessment," "support," "pre-hospital staff-management," and "response operation," respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The results showed that the necessity to assess the affected area, staffing, and management actions, including integrated operations command and the development of a dedicated response plan, as well as the use of strategies inter-organizational coordination in the response phase to earthquake. This study also emphasized that providing standard equipment, support actions, and strengthening communication infrastructure, and updating the aerial emergency system should be considered as one of the priorities of the emergency organization of Iran to provide a desired response to the earthquake.

