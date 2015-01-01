|
Citation
|
Simons MU, Nelson LD, McCrea MA, Balsis S, Hoelzle JB, Magnus BE. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36325632
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Despite the public health burden of traumatic brain injury (TBI) across broader society, most TBI studies have been isolated to a distinct subpopulation. The TBI research literature is fragmented further because often studies of distinct populations have used different assessment procedures and instruments. Addressing calls to harmonize the literature will require tools to link data collected from different instruments that measure the same construct, such as civilian mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and sports concussion symptom inventories.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; traumatic brain injury; psychometrics; self-report; head trauma; neuropsychological testing