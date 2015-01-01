Abstract

In The Lancet Psychiatry, Andreas Bauer and colleagues examined associations between interpersonal and non-interpersonal childhood trauma and childhood psychiatric disorders in a Brazilian birth cohort. The authors identified that up to age 6 years, 440 (12·3%) of 3577 children had experienced a traumatic event. By age 11 years, the number of children exposed to trauma had increased to 1154 (34·3%) of 3367. At age 6 years, trauma was associated with increased odds of anxiety and any psychiatric disorder; and at age 11 years, trauma was associated with any psychiatric disorder and all four specific diagnostic classes of anxiety disorders, mood disorders, ADHD and hyperactivity disorders, and conduct and oppositional disorders. These findings provide novel evidence deriving from a population-based study from Brazil, a middle-income country.



Bauer A Fairchild G Hammerton G et al. Associations between childhood trauma and childhood psychiatric disorders in Brazil: a population-based, prospective birth cohort study.

Lancet Psychiatry. 2022; (published online Oct 31.) https://doi.org/10.1016/S2215-0366(22)00337-6

Language: en