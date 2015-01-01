Abstract

The age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths in 2020 was 13.1 per 100,000 standard population. From 2000 to 2020, the rate increased in both urban and rural counties: from 7.1 to 12.7 in urban counties and from 7.0 to 15.8 in rural counties. From 2019 to 2020, the rate increased by 26% for urban counties and 30% for rural counties, which was the largest increase for both urban and rural counties during the 2000-2020 period. Rates were similar between rural and urban counties from 2000 to 2004, but from 2005 to 2020 rates were higher in rural counties than in urban counties. During 2005-2020, rural rates increased at a greater pace than did urban rates. By 2020, the rate in rural counties was 24% higher than in urban counties.



Source: National Vital Statistics System, Mortality Data. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/deaths.htm



* Alcohol-induced deaths per 100,000 standard population. In 2020, the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths was 13.1 per 100,000 standard population.



† Alcohol-induced deaths were defined as any International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) underlying cause-of-death codes E24.4, F10, G31.2, G62.1, G72.1, I42.6, K29.2, K70, K85.2, K86.0, R78.0, X45, X65, and Y15. Alcohol-induced causes exclude unintentional injuries, homicides, and other causes of death from conditions either indirectly or partially related to alcohol use, as well as newborn deaths associated with maternal alcohol use.



§ Urban-rural status is based on county of residence using the National Center for Health Statistics Urban-Rural Classification Scheme for Counties. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/series/sr_02/sr02_166.pdf

Language: en