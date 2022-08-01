SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Keyser L, Maroyi R, Mukwege D. Obstet. Gynecol. Clin. North Am. 2022; 49(4): 809-821.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ogc.2022.08.002

PMID

36328682

Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) affects more than 700 million women and girls, worldwide, manifesting systemically (eg, human trafficking) and at the interpersonal level (eg, rape, intimate partner violence) and conveying significant negative economic, social, mental, and physical health impacts. It is important for the clinician to be prepared for providing emergency, urgent, and longer-term care to women who are survivors of GBV. Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo provides an example of person-centered, holistic care for survivors of GBV, including conflict-related and nonconflict-related sexual violence.


Language: en

Keywords

Intimate partner violence; Sexual violence; Violence against women; Gender-based violence; Weaponized rape

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print